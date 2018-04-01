Rock Bridge Cross Country Wins State

COLUMBIA - High School Cross Country went to state this past weekend.

Rock Bridge took first in Class 4 High School Boys and Rockhurst came in second. Caleb Wilfong, Rock Bridge Sr. took first with a final time of 15 minutes 54 seconds.

Class 4 High School Girls State champion is Lee's Summit West, Rock Bridge Girls took second place.

Linn Cross Country Boys team took first place in Class 1. Kaleb Wilson, Linn Sr. took first place with a time of 17 minutes 1 second. Tyler Rush, Linn Jr. places second with a time of 17 minutes three seconds.

Girls Class 1 Cross Country champion is Russellville.