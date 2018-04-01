Rock Bridge Girls Golf Wins 4th Consecutive District Title

COLUMBIA -- The Rock Bridge Girls Golf team won their 4th consecutive District tournament at Innsbrook Golf Course (Par 72) on Monday.

The Bruins not only came away with the win, but were the only team to have all five players shoot under 90, set a new school team record of 327 (which broke the record of 330 set earlier this year at the Crusader Classic) and also took medalist honors with Makayla Baker shooting an all time career low 76.

Needless to say, this was quite an incredible day for the Lady Bruins. Sectionals will be played next Monday, October 8th at Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton, Missouri.

Team Results: