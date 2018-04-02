Rock Bridge Golfer Excels

That's exactly what happened this year for the Rock Bridge Golf team. Meghan Mueller set a personal best 74 at Tanglewood last week and ended her round with three straight birdies. Like most high school golfers, Mueller got started early, way back at age four.

Meghan Mueller commented, "My Grandpa cut down one of his clubs for me, gave it to me, and I started swinging it in the backyard."

Meghan's Father, Mike Mueller added, "We thought it was cute. She could hit a golf ball. My wife and I really didn't golf at all. We didn't really know much about it."

But that all changed at age seven when Meghan beat out hundreds of kids and placed second in a St. Louis drive, chip, and putt competition. Meghan's family moved to Columbia earlier this year and immediately called Rock Bridge Golf coach Melissa Melahn.

Melahn said, "I called my Dad pretty much as soon as I got off the phone with her parents and said 'I don't know what I'm going to do with this girl.' It's almost like you don't want to touch her."

That's because Meghan is an extraordinary talent. As a 14 year-old Freshman, she's already Rock Bridge's number one golfer, and now she has sights set on a state title.

Meghan added, "Hopefully in a few years I cut a couple of more strokes off and hopefully get up to number one."

Her Dad and Coach think she can do just that.

Melahn commented, "You know the ceiling, I think, pretty much right now is where ever she wants to set it. It's really down to how dedicated she is and how much she wants to play."

Mike Mueller expressed, "It depends on how hard she wants to work. We talk a lot about some of the girls and the people who have made it and the dedication that it takes. And it is a sacrifice. But if it's for something that you love so much, you know, that's going to be her decision."

That's a decision she's already made. Meghan wants to attend a four year school.

While Meghan is always working hard out on the course, perhaps one place she works harder is in the hallways of Jefferson Junior High. As a Freshman, she's already enrolled in five honors courses.

Meghan said, "I want to put effort into my school, which I hope will get me into college, as well as golf. I don't want to just mope around all day sitting at home and doing nothing. I want to be at school, I want to learn."

She also wants to travel, which she might be doing someday as an LPGA Tour Pro.