Rock Bridge High School Puts on Theatrical Showcase

COLUMBIA - Students from five different drama and music classes at Rock Bridge High School put on a theatrical showcase Friday night.

The showcase featured scenes from nine different comedy plays and musicals ranging from "Annie" to "Cinderella."

The students ran into a unique problem when the school's air conditioning went out earlier in the week, but the show went on.

The theatrical showcase will play again on Saturday at seven p.m. Tickets are six dollars for the puiblic, but Rock Bridge students are able to attend for free with an activity pass.