Rock Bridge Memorial State Park hosts cave tours, bat viewing

COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge Memorial State Park's weekly Connor's Cave Tours continued this weekend with a special viewing of bats flying out of Devil's Icebox Saturday evening.

The community is invited to watch endangered gray bats fly out of Devil's Icebox Saturday evening from 7:30 to 10:30. The event includes learning about bats, their abilities and the threats to their habitat. Participants also get to see photos and play a family-friendly game. Registration is required and the park recommends the event for children 7 and up. You can call the park at 573-449-7400 to register.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, the park also hosted a free, guided tour of Connor's Cave. Participants get to use park flashlights and helmets as they explore the caves and learn about bats at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.

The Connor's Cave Tours go until August 31 and are recommended for children ages 5 and up. The tours are every Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and last about 15 minutes. Although reservations are not required, people who are interested in the tours are encouraged to call the park to confirm the tour dates since tours are not offered if the park is short-staffed or if there is inclement weather.

If you missed the bats flying out of Devil's Icebox Saturday, there is another viewing Saturday, July 26 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Registration is required.