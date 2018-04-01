Rock Bridge Repeat?

COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge beat Blue Springs to win the State Championship last year. Now, it's time for a rematch.

"We basically have the same team as last year so we're just kind of using that as an advantage." Said Rock Bridge Junior Guard, Chayla Cheadle.

Forget about last year. The Bruins blew them out by 32 this year too. And like it's been all season, the gameplan is to attack inside.

"It's no secret, we're pretty much taller than every team that we play. So, we definitely try to take advantage of that. If we didn't we'd be a little bit crazy I think." Said Rock Bridge Head Coach, Jill Nagel.

It's already crazy that Rock Bridge has come this far despite season ending injuries to Hannah Dressler and Bri Porter.



"They want to win it for those kids as much or more than they want to win it for themselves. It's very much a family atmosphere. It's kind of like a fallen soldier in a way. You know, they want to fight for them." Said Nagle

Blue Springs has its own motivation. They're tired of finishing second, four years in a row.

"They use that as a motivation and our motivation is to beat them to stop them so they can't get that first state championship." said Nagle.

This is Rock Bridge's third trip to the semifinals in the past six years, creating a culture of winning.

"Not just Rock Bridge girls basketball but any other sport at our school has been doing really good so everyone expects us to win it all." said Cheadle.

"Oh yeah. I mean our classmates are always like you guys going to do a repeat? Blah, blah, blah. And I mean we hope to each year and hopefully we can this year again but we have to get past Blue Springs first." said Rock Bridge sophomore gaurd Sophie Cunningham.

Of course, if those two girls can combine for 35 points like they did in last years title game, the Bruins have a good shot.