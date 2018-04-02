Rock Bridge Runs Right into Districts

Concannon ran for a career-high 324 yards and four touchdowns, all from more than seventy yards.

"He deserved that kind of game. He's a back that has an opportunity to take it the distance every time he touches the ball. He's a kid with a bright future, he's a name that will be known in the Big Ten when it's all said and done," said head coach A.J. Ofodile.

Missouri did not recruit the hometown running back, but Concannon looked right at home on the Faurot Field turf.

"It feels good to come out here to Faurot, tear it up, have a big game like I did. It should open up doorways for not just me, but our line should be getting definite looks, especially from MU," said Concannon.

"Yeah maybe a little extra motivation, you know. Disappointing not getting the attention and what not, being close to home," said Ofodile.

The Bruins now head to district play with their running game rolling.

"He's the heart and soul of our team. For my money, he's the best running back in the state," the coach added.

Scott Concannon and the rest of the Rock Bridge Bruins begin district play at Liberty Friday night.

Reported by Charlie Hannema