Rock Bridge Signs Three to Play for The Tigers

COLUMBIA - Thursday was a big day at Rock Bridge High School. Four Bruin athletes signed letters of intent to play collegiate sports.

Lauren Fuller signed to play softball for the North Carolina Tar Heels while three other Bruins will wear Mizzou black and gold. Lyndsay Cunningham signed to play for the Missouri women's basketball team. Ryan Phillips signed to play for the Tiger baseball team and Will Echelmeier signed to play golf at Mizzou.