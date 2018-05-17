Rock Bridge Student Wins Presidential Scholars Award

COLUMBIA - A Rock Bridge High School student has won the Presidential Scholars award for academic achievement.

Rujie Yao, along with Eric H. Lee of Francis Howell High School in St. Charles and Jonathan D. Chu of The Pembroke Hill School in Kansas City are the three Missouri winners.

The three Missouri high school seniors are among only 141 in the country being honored by the White House Commission as Presidential Scholars.

The winners are invited to travel to Washington, D.C. in June to receive their award. The three were chosen from among eight Missouri semifinalists.

"Congratulations to these three outstanding Missouri high school seniors," said Missouri Commissioner of Education Chris L. Nicastro. "Their commitment to excellence is a model for all students in the state."

Application is by invitation only, based on student scores on the SAT or ACT exam or nomination by a Chief State School Officer.

The 2014 ceremony is scheduled for June 22.