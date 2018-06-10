Rock Bridge Tops Hickman on Senior Night

COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge baseball seniors can rest easy after Monday night. After all, the Bruins won 9-1 on senior night--not to mention over cross-town rival Hickman.

With a full count in the bottom of the third inning, future MU Tiger John Miles sailed a homerun over the left-field wall giving the bruins the 3-0 lead.

Rock Bridge would not slow down. Senior pitcher Travis Bittle shut down the Kewps by throwing three scoreless innings and only allowing two hits.

The two Columbia teams next travel to Wentzville, Mo., for their district tournament.