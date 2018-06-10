Rock Bridge Tops Hickman on Senior Night

7 years 1 month 1 day ago Monday, May 09 2011 May 9, 2011 Monday, May 09, 2011 8:43:00 PM CDT May 09, 2011 in Baseball
By: Chloe Dake
loading

COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge baseball seniors can rest easy after Monday night. After all, the Bruins won 9-1 on senior night--not to mention over cross-town rival Hickman.

With a full count in the bottom of the third inning, future MU Tiger John Miles sailed a homerun over the left-field wall giving the bruins the 3-0 lead.

Rock Bridge would not slow down. Senior pitcher Travis Bittle shut down the Kewps by throwing three scoreless innings and only allowing two hits.

The two Columbia teams next travel to Wentzville, Mo., for their district tournament.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 94°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 93°
5pm 94°
6pm 92°
7pm 91°