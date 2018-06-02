Rock Bridge Tops St. Joseph's Academy For Title

COLUMBIA (AP) - Sophie Cunningham scored 16 points and Cierra Porter grabbed 11 rebounds to help Rock Bridge defeat St. Joseph's Academy 45-38 for its second consecutive Class 5 girls championship.

Rock Bridge (25-5) trailed 36-30 with 6:13 remaining but scored the next 12 points, including Audrey Holt's short jumper with 3:08 left that gave the Bruins their first lead since late in the first quarter.

Erin Nelson led St. Joseph's Academy (23-6) with 22 points, and her 15 first-half points gave the Angels a 25-15 lead at the break. Sydney Stipanovich grabbed 10 rebounds, but the school fell short of tying the state record for titles (7). Its last championship came in 2004.

Rock Bridge made six of its nine shots in the final quarter after starting 10-for-35.