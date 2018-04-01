Rock Bridge Turns Out Talent

But that loss kept the Bruins from making the playoffs. This year, Rock Bridge has a new quarterback following in some big footsteps.

Chase Patton threw for a Rock Bridge school record. More 62-hundred career yards, and took his game to MU. Logan Grey followed with a school record 59 career touchdown passes and just left for the University of Georgia.

Meet the latest in the legacy.

"When he enrolled and he got here and some of the very first stuff you see from a leadership standpoint and a presence standpoint. He's a special kid," said A.J. Ofodile, Rock Bridge footbal coach.

He's senior, Jake Morse, like Morse Code, and his message is clear.

I don't feel that pressure, I don't think I feel that pressure. I'm not going to know until I step on the field, but I just want to come out and win. That's the most important thing," said Morse.

His game is a little of Logan, and a chunk full of Chase.

"He does have a release that is a little reminisent of Chase. Very accurate like Chase, same type of arm strength like Logan had here. He's kind of his own unique player," said Ofodile.

Morse and his family moved to Columbia from Desoto High School, near Lawrence, Kansas

"We're going to have to work on that. I think the longer we're here the better he becomes. He was a bad person at first because of that. He's slowly, but surely starting to see the light on some things," said Ofodile.

All kidding aside, Morse isn't the only Bruin unpacking boxes. Chase Mejia used to play Little League baseball with Morse and transfered from Shawnee, Kansas to catch passes.

"Just in terms of being an exciting guy who can hit a home run everytime he touches the ball. Obviously that's a bonus for Jake and bonus for us," said Ofodile.

"Well, I've kind of heard of some of the Division 1 prospects they've turned out. Like Logan Grey, Aaron White and I just chose Rock Bridge," said Mejia.

Morse and Mejia might be able to continue their connection in college. Both are getting recruited by their new hometown Tigers.

"I love their offense. Love their coaching staff. Great people, great program. I love their offense. Just have to see what happens," said Morse.

"I've always liked Mizzou and they've been recruiting me for awhile," said Mejia.

The career records are probably out of reach, but there is one thing Morse can do that neither Patton or Grey did in their senior seasons.

"Make the playoffs. By far, I want to win football games," said Morse.

"There were some worries about that. You come to Missouri and you hear the talent is better here in Missouri. I don't know. I think I can play here," said Mejia.

Morse says MU along with Kansas, Minnesota, and Northwestern are showing the most interest in him. Coach Ofodile says the kids moving to Columbia are strictly family moves and there was no recruiting involved.