Rock Bridge Will Play in First State Championship Game in 20 Years

COLUMBIA - For the first time in 20 years, Rock Bridge will play in the State Championship Game and emotions will be running high.

"The atmosphere is going to be crazy," senior running back Eli Stout said. "I can't even imagine playing in the Rams stadium."

"It's going to be very nerve-racking," junior quarterback Logan Twehous said. "It's already starting to get to me now. I'm sure Thanksgiving I won't be able to eat like I normally do."

But Coach Ofodile said emotions won't win the game.

"You know after you get through the initial excitement of hey we actually get to go," Ofodile said. "Then you have to settle it back in and say okay what do we need to do to have an opportunity to win and get sobered up a little bit in a sense that you got a game to play."

The Bruins will take on Blue Springs. The Wildcats are undefeated and ranked number one in the state.

"Great football team as they always are. Kelly Donohoe is probably one of the. Not probably, is one of the bettter offensive guys in the state. We definitely have our work cut out for us. But we feel we have some playmakers too so it should be interesting to see how we stack up," Ofodile said.

Wildcats senior wide receiver Darrius Shepherd has caught 63 passes, 1073 yards and 12 touchdowns and senior running back Dalvin Warmack rushed for 2,053 yards and 28 touchdowns this season.

The Bruins are underdogs and said they feel disrespected.

"Oh, very. To me, I think we can beat them no problem," Twehous said.

"Of course a little bit disrecpted but I'm used to being the underdog honestly," junior wide receiver Alex Ofodile said. "So I mean prove people wrong. We were the underdogs against Hazelwood Central. We came out with a win. I think we can do the same thing."

If the Bruins win, it'll be their first state title since 1977, when Coach Ofodile was just four years old.

The game kicksoff at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.