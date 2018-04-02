Rock Formations Placed in River to Aid Currents

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Army Corps of Engineers is hoping rock formations placed strategically in the Mississippi River at St. Louis will force current toward the middle of the river and help eliminate the need for dredging. Three of the formations, called chevrons, are being built near the McKinley Bridge. Officials say the idea is that by forcing current toward the middle, silt will be scoured from a stretch of barge channel that regularly needs costly dredging. The project is costing more than 5 million dollars. Work on the horseshoe-shaped chevrons began last month. Workers are dumping bargeloads of rock, their rounded fronts facing into the current.

