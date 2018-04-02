Rockaway Beach Man Pleads Guilty to Six Bank Robberies

JEFFERSON CITY — Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri announced that a man of Rockaway Beach pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to six bank robberies, including two in Columbia and Sedalia.



Kenneth Dewain Parker, 48, of Rockaway Beach, pleaded guilty before U.S. magistrate judge to the charges contained in several separate federal indictments.



By pleading guilty today, Parker admitted that he stole $2,500 from US Bank in Columbia on Sept. 3, 2010, and that he stole $9,150 from Union Savings Bank in Sedalia on Sept. 21, 2010. A Jefferson City federal grand jury returned the charge for these offenses in an indictment Nov. 2, 2010.



Parker also pleaded guilty to charges in two separate cases that were transferred to the Western District of Missouri. In a case from the District of Oregon, Parker admitted that he stole $3,585 from Liberty Bank in Eugene, Ore., on July 30, 2010; that he stole $2,203 from Umpqua Bank in Salem, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2010; and that he stole $2,385 from Key Bank in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 23, 2010. In a case from the Northern District of Iowa, Parker admitted that he robbed Bank of the West in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Aug. 31, 2010.



These cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Lynn. The case in the Western District of Missouri was investigated by the FBI, the Columbia Police Department, the Sedalia Police Department, the University City Police Department, the Brentwood Police Department and the Taney County Sheriff's Department.