Rockaway Beach mayor says casino unlikely

ROCKAWAY BEACH (AP) — The mayor of Rockaway Beach says the prospect of bringing a casino to the southwest Missouri town is unlikely.

Mayor Don Smith tells The Springfield News-Leader that there's an 80 percent to 90 percent chance that the proposal will not come to fruition for the town of 850, northeast of Branson.

Smith says the proposal's backers have determined that even if voters decided to loosen the state's current restrictions on casinos, the effort would face a lawsuit from Missouri's existing casinos fearing more competition.

According to Smith, investors are now considering bringing a non-casino attraction to the town, which has shown interest in having a casino for some time.