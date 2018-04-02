Rockhurst Beats DeSmet 73-59 In Class 5 Title

COLUMBIA (AP) - Kyle Wolf scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Rockhurst to a 73-59 win Saturday over DeSmet in the Class 5 Boys Championship.

Wolf's conventional three-point play with 4:16 remaining in the first quarter gave Rockhurst (26-5) a 7-5 lead, and it was one it would keep for good. Wolf finished with 19-for-34 shooting in his final two games as a Hawklet after his 21-point, 14-rebound performance in the semifinals Friday.

James Barton scored 20 points and Nolan Berry added 16 for DeSmet (25-7), which ended the first half on a 10-2 run to narrow its deficit to 33-27. But the Spartans couldn't get any closer than seven in the second half after Rockhurst's Conner Kuhlmann hit a 3-pointer to open the third quarter.