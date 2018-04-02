Rockhurst Picks Next President

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Rockhurst University Board of Trustees picks the Reverend Thomas B. Curran to be its next president. An ordained Roman Catholic priest, Curran will take over at the Jesuit Catholic school in June. He preplaces the Reverend Edward Kinerk, who is stepping down to take a sabbatical. He will then receive a new assignment. Curran is currently an associate vice president at Regis University in Denver. He will be the school's first non-Jesuit president. Curran graduated from DeSales School of Theology and holds a master's from Georgetown. He also has a doctorate from the Catholic University of America and an MBA from Saint Joseph's University.