Rocky Mount Sewer District Board to Meet Wednesday

ROCKY MOUNT - The controversy over building a new water treatment facility for Rocky Mount residents continues Wednesday. The sewer district board will meet at 7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Lions Club to discuss its plan to build a facility where the treated water is released into the Lick Branch Cove at Lake of the Ozarks.

Local residents are once again concerned about where the board plans to discharge the facility's water. Some argue putting water into the cove is not a good idea because "the cove lacks sufficient incoming water to dilute the sewer plant contaminents." Another woman said she's worried about how this will impact the natural habitat and the property values in the area.

Chairman of the Rocky Mount Sewer District Board Red Jennings said those fighting this plan are reacting on emotion not science. He said the water leaving the treatment plant is 98 percent pure water, not water straight from a toilet.

Jennings said the board has followed the Clean Water Act and no rules are broken with this plan. He said its just waiting on the Department of Natural Resources' to look over the comments made at the last meeting before it proceeds with the facility.

He added the public can come to Wednesday night's meeting, but only constituents of Rocky Mount will be allowed to speak.