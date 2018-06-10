Rolla Man Drowns in Gasconade River

By: The Associated Press

WRIGHT (AP) - A swimmer has drowned in the Gasconade River in Wright County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jeremy Hinkemeyer of Rolla was attempting to cross the river Saturday at the Wilbur Allen Conservation Area when he went under water and failed to resurface. The Wright County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene that night.

No age was listed for Hinkemeyer.