Rolla man is sentenced to 35 life terms in prison

ROLLA – A Rolla man will serve 35 life sentences for what is called the worst case of sexual abuse a judge has ever seen.

Billy Godfrey, 52, is charged with 35 counts of statutory sodomy in the 1st degree and will serve the equivalent of 1050 years in prison.

Godfrey pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two children between 1995 and 1999. Both children were between the ages of eight and 13.

“This was the worst case of child sexual abuse I have ever seen. These victims were subjected to hundreds of incidents of child abuse over many years,” Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney Brendon Fox said.

Both victims came forward last October, and Godfrey later confessed to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.

The victims, now adults, made statements during the sentencing hearing.

“Too often victims of sexual abuse suffer in silence for years due to embarrassment and shame. To come forward they have said that they will not suffer in silence, and I hope other victims becomes empowered and also come forward to confront their abusers,” Fox said.

The judge in the case said Godfrey will never take another breath of free air.