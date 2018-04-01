Rolla Police Confirm Missouri S&T Gas Main Break

ROLLA - The Rolla Police Department confirmed on its Facebook page there was a gas main break on the Missouri S&T campus Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Missouri S&T officials gave the all clear to return to Straumanis-Jamess Hall.

Missouri S&T officials said a mass notification message warned people on the north side of campus around 10:15 a.m. to evacuate after a gas line break was detected in Staunamis-James Hall.

A second leak was suspected near Futon Hall around 10:40 a.m., and the entire campus evacuated to the Gale Bullman Multi-Purpose Building. It was later determined there was no second gas leak.

Rolla police evacuated students, faculty and staff to the Multi-Purpose building from the following buildings:

• Straumanis-James Hall

• ERL

• McNutt

• Computer Science

• Humanities

• Engineering Management

• The Library