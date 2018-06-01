Rolla's Calvert Signs with Men's Eagles Soccer

FAYETTE, Mo. - Matt Calvert has signed to play for the Central Methodist men's soccer team for the 2013 season, coach Dan Schmidlin announced.

Calvert, a 6'0 midfielder from Rolla High School led his team to a 24-5 record and berth in the quarterfinals of the MSHSAA Class 2 state tournament in 2012.

"He has had a successful high school and club career," Schmidlin said. "Matt has great size and strength to make an impact right away. I look forward to coaching him for the next four years."

Calvert was a team captain last season and was chosen team MVP. He was named to the All-District 10, All- Ozark Conference and Class 2 All-Region first teams. Calvert was a Class 2 All-State honorable mention choice.

Calvert plays club soccer for Saint Louis Scott Gallagher 94/95 Navy.

Central Methodist is coming off its best season in school history after posting a 12-6-1 mark in 2012.