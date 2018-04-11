Rolla woman indicted in connection with deadly heroin overdose

ROLLA - A woman faces charges including involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance in connection with a heroin-related death in 2017.

According to court documents, Kelve'lina Fowler gave the victim heroin on April 27, "knowing the heroin was especially potent." The victim later died from an overdose.

Fowler, 23, was booked in to the Phelps County jail on $100,000 bond.