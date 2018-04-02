Rolling gun battle reported on St. Louis-area bridge

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in the St. Louis area are investigating what they call a rolling gun battle that took place on a Mississippi River bridge.

KMOV-TV reports occupants of two cars were shooting at each other while crossing the Chain of Rocks Bridge around 1 a.m. Friday. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Authorities stopped one of the vehicles in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 270, but details had not been released late Friday morning.