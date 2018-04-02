Rolling Library of Congress Exhibit Comes to Missouri

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) -- A rolling historical exhibit from the U.S. Library of Congress will visit two Missouri cities over the next week.



"Gateway to Knowledge" is an 18-wheel truck packed with replicas of the Gutenberg Bible; a rough draft of the Declaration of Independence; a manuscript of Walt Whitman's poem "Leaves of Grass," and more.



The exhibit will be at East Hills Library in St. Joseph on Friday and Saturday of this week, and at Rolla Middle School in Rolla next Tuesday and Wednesday. It is free and open to the public between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.