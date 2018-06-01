Rollover accident sends family to hospital

JEFFERSON CITY - Police said a single vehicle rollover accident sent a man, a woman, and their two children to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

The Jefferson City Police Department said witnesses reported seeing a GMC Yukon traveling westbound on Highway 50/63 before exiting at E. McCarty Street. Witnesses said as the car exited the highway, it veered off the left side of the exit ramp and began sliding down the embankment. Police said the vehicle then began overturning and came to a rest on its top.

Police said the driver and front seat passenger were both wearing seat belts, and both children were in the proper child restraints.

Police said the male driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and airlifted from there to University Hospital. Police said he is in critical condition.

Jefferson City Police said his wife and two children were all taken to University Hospital and are in stable condition.

The Jefferson City Police department is investigating the crash and has not released the names of those involved.