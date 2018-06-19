Rollover Accident Slows Traffic on Clark Lane

COLUMBIA - What several witnesses described as a two-vehicle drag race on Clark Lane Thursday afternoon ended in a rollover accident. Police and sheriff's deputies directed traffic near the Lighthouse Car Wash around 2 p.m.

Columbia Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Frazier said a red pickup rolled onto its side, hitting a white Buick SUV. The Columbia Fire Department initially responded to the scene due to a fuel spill from the truck.

Frazier said there were no injuries, and no one was transported to the hospital.

Andrea Davis witnessed the crash and said she saw the red truck and another silver vehicle drag racing. She said the silver vehicle fled the scene and drove to a nearby trailer park.

(Editor's note: This story has been edited to clarify which vehicles were involved in the accident.)