Rollover Accident Stops Traffic on I-70

COLUMBIA - One lane was blocked on I-70 East towards St. Louis Wednesday near the Highway 63 interchange after a rollover accident.

One car crashed into the median near mile marker 129 at 1:10 p.m. One lane was blocked for emergency respondents. Traffic was backed up from the interchange to the accident, but past the accident traffic was clear.

Responders pulled the car out of the median around 2 p.m. The Columbia Police Department said no serious injuries were reported.