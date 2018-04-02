Rollover crash closes lane on Highway 63 in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY - One lane was closed and traffic was backed up on Highway 63 South Friday night as crews cleaned up debris from a rollover crash.

Boone County responders were originally dispatched to an area on Highway 63 near Westbrook at about 7:30 p.m. but discovered the wreck further south into Callaway County.

Southern Boone Assistant Fire Chief Colin Wright said crews proceeded to the scene anyway.

"We keep a policy that we respond our units until we get word from Callaway, whether they have units on scene, just so we make sure somebody gets there."

Only one car was involved in the crash. Officials say a woman and two passengers were traveling northbound on Highway 63 when the driver lost control and flipped the car over the median in into the southbound lanes.

Wright said all three people had minor injuries.

"They all had minor injuries on scene, of course they'll do further checking when they get up to the hospital but everybody was very stable according to the crews on scene," Wright said.

Two of the people in the car were transported by University and the third by Callaway EMS.

All lanes were open by 9 p.m.