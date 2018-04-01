Rolph Promoted to CMU Assistant Soccer Coach

FAYETTE, MO -- Central Methodist women's and men's head soccer coach Dan Schmidlin announced Tuesday that Natalie Rolph has been promoted to the newly created full-time assistant soccer coach position. Rolph will work primarily with the women's soccer team and assumes her duties immediately.

"I am very blessed to be given this opportunity," Rolph said. "I have been a part of the soccer programs at CMU for seven years, and we have developed into winning programs. I am very excited to see what fall 2013 has in store with the players we have returning and the recruits we have coming in."

Rolph, a former Central Methodist women's soccer player, has been an assistant with the Eagles' women's and men's soccer programs since 2012. She helped lead the men's soccer team to their best season ever (12-6-1) last fall.

The Saint Charles, Mo., native served as a graduate assistant for two years (2010-11) and helped guide the women's soccer team to their best season in school history in 2011 (14-3-2).

"Natalie has played for and coached with me for the last five years," Schmidlin commented. "She is a very hard worker and wants to continue our winning tradition. She has a lot of good soccer connections from Saint Louis and has been a big part of our recruiting over the last several years."

Rolph spent four seasons (2006-09) in Fayette as a forward and midfielder on the women's soccer team. She was named to the All-HAAC third team from 2006-08. Rolph was also named a captain during the 2008 and 2009 seasons. As a senior in 2009, she helped lead the Eagles to a 10-7-1 finish.

Rolph has a United States Soccer Federation (USSF) "D" Coaching License.