Romeo Crennel Not Pleased with His Undisciplined Team

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel said he plans to speak to his team about discipline issues that cropped up during Monday night's loss at Pittsburgh, including an instance in which the team was flagged for a group celebration.

Crennel said he's not sure where the celebrations came from, but acknowledged that "with the record we have, they can't afford to be dancing."

The overtime loss to Pittsburgh dropped Kansas City to 1-8.

Crennel said wide receiver Jon Baldwin will be evaluated for a head and neck injury on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Dontari Poe has a knee injury and offensive guard Jon Asamoah has a hand injury that the Chiefs will keep tabs on.

Crennel also said he's not decided on a starting quarterback for next week's game against Cincinnati because Brady Quinn has not been cleared following his concussion.