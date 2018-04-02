Romney adds to delegate lead with Maine victory

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Mitt Romney has added to his lead in the race for delegates with a narrow victory in the Maine Republican presidential caucuses.

The former Massachusetts governor won at least eight delegates, with six delegates left to be allocated, according to an analysis by The Associated Press. Texas Rep. Ron Paul won at least seven. Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich were shut out.

Maine's local caucuses were the first step of a multi-step process to determine the state's delegates to the national convention. Romney would win the most delegates, if the candidates maintain the same level of support throughout the process.

Romney leads the overall race for delegates, with 120. Santorum has 72, Gingrich has 32 and Paul has 16. It takes 1,144 delegates to win the nomination.