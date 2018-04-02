Romney Carries Half of Missouri Delegates at Stake

SEDALIA (AP) - Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has prevailed in Missouri's regional Republican conventions.



Romney won half of the 24 delegates at stake Saturday as Republicans gathered in eight congressional district conventions around the state.



But other candidates also put up a decent showing. Rick Santorum received seven delegates, Ron Paul won four, and Newt Gingrich received one.



Santorum carried every county in Missouri during a non-binding primary in February. But he recently suspended his presidential campaign, and some former Santorum backers switched their support to Romney on Saturday.



Most of the rest of Missouri's 52 delegates to the Republican National Convention will be chose at the state party convention in June.



The roughly 2,000 Republicans who participated in Saturday's regional conventions had been elected at local caucuses earlier this year.