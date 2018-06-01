Romney, Republicans Fare Well in Missouri Poll

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A public opinion poll shows that Republican Mitt Romney leads Democratic President Barack Obama in Missouri --and all three of the top Republican U.S. Senate candidates would fare well against Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

The poll conducted for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and KMOV shows Romney with 51 percent support, compared to 42 percent for Obama.

In Missouri's Republican Senate primary, 33 percent supported businessman John Brunner compared to 27 percent for former state Treasurer Sarah Steelman and 17 percent for Congressman Todd Akin. Nineteen percent remained undecided.

All three Republicans had more support than McCaskill in a hypothetical one-on-one matchup.

Mason-Dixon Polling and Research surveyed 625 registered Missouri voters by telephone from July 23-25. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.