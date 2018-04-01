Ron Marley Memorial Scholarship to be Given Today

COLUMBIA - The Minority Men's Network Educational Foundation will hold a luncheon to honor its 2012 Ron Marley memorial scholarship recipient today.

This year's scholarship recipient is Lela Prichett, a recent Rock Bridge high school graduate. The scholarship is worth $1,000 and the lunch will be at the University club on the MU campus.

Ron Marley began the scholarship fund in 1998 before Marley and four members of his family died in a car accident in 1999.