Roofs Collapse in Joplin

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JOPLIN - Several buildings in southwest Missouri buckled under snow and ice that fell late last week, in one case injuring several horses. A 14-year-old girl was feeding her mother's horses Monday near Jasper when the roof collapsed. Twenty-one horses were in the barn when wood and metal began falling, and at least half were injured. Volunteer firefighters used trucks, tractors and chainsaws to help clear debris. At least three other barns in the area also collapsed, one of them housed seven circus horses. None of the animals was hurt. In Lamar, the roof of a plant belonging to furniture-maker O'Sullivan Industries collapsed. No one was hurt.