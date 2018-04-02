Room at the Inn remains open Sunday with threat of more ice

COLUMBIA - Room at the Inn, Columbia's emergency winter shelter, will remain open through at least Sunday morning due to the weather.

According to a press release, the shelter has been open since 7:00 p.m. Thursday and will stay open all day Sunday. Room at the Inn is hosted by Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway.

If the weather normalizes Monday, Room at the Inn will return to its usual hours, which are 7:00 pm-7:00 a.m.

Community members may drop off food or other supplies at Broadway Christian Church. The shelter is currently home to 52 guests.

Room at the Inn opened in 2008 and is hosted by six churches, with support from other churches and organizations.