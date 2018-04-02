Roommate Backs Accuser at Trial of Ex-Mizzou RB

COLUMBIA - A former roommate backs the account of the woman who is accusing ex-Missouri running back Derrick Washington of felony sexual assault.

Lauren Gavin testified Wednesday in Boone County Circuit Court that Washington entered the woman's bedroom while she slept and fondled her without permission. Gavin had a consensual sexual relationship with Washington, whom she invited to their apartment in June 2010.

Both women had tutored Missouri athletes.

Gavin acknowledged under cross-examination that she did not initially tell campus police about Washington's alleged actions.

Washington was Missouri's leading rusher as a sophomore and junior until he was kicked off the team before his senior year after the accusations surfaced. He also faces two misdemeanor domestic assault charges involving an ex-girlfriend. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases.