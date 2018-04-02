Roots & Blues Festival Brings Money to Local Businesses

COLUMBIA - The coordinators from Thumper, the company in charge of the Roots and Blues and Barbeque Festival, are in the final stages of preparation. The coordinators hope the festival will bring in about 25,000 visitors each night. It is expected to bring lots of money to local businesses.



The bands are lined up, so are the sponsors and barbeque contest. So organizers say they're tuning things up.

“This week it’s trying to fix any problems that arise,” says Steve Schweizer, the production coordinator. “I mean. We’re ready. We’re ready to go.”



Richard King, the music coordinator says about 30 bands will play at the festival. “Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi is obviously a big name.”



And the sponsors are bigger than ever. “We’re bringing in larger sponsors at a greater level of involvement,” says Betsy Farris the president of Thumper, the company hosting the event.



Carrie Gartner, the Director of the District says Columbia businesses seem to enjoy the festival, “We get a lot of people from all over that really come and enjoy the District. They come and see our shops and restaurants.”



King says, “We hope that hotel rooms are full, we hope that bars are full. We hope that people are supporting downtown and all around Columbia.”



For every $4,000 people that attend the event, $300,000 is gained for local businesses. This means that the festival has the potential to bring about $3,500,000 to the area.



If you want to buy a ticket, visit http://www.rootsnbluesnbbq.com/