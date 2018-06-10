Roots N Blues announces artist list for 2018 festival
COLUMBIA - The iconic music festival, Roots N Blues, has announced its 2018 lineup. Artists include the Avett Brothers, Los Lobos and The Mighty Pines.
An artist whose been exhibited at the show before was thrilled by the choices.
“Greensky Bluegrass, oh my god!” Karen Pummill said. “I don't even have to go to their festival now. They’re coming here to ours!”
Roots N Blues started in Columbia in 2007 and has become one of the premier events in the area. The festival features music, art, and food from many local vendors.
A Columbia food vendor, Big Daddy's BBQ, has been involved with the festival for the past five years.
"The thing about Roots N Blues is that there are so many different people that come out," Lloyd Henry, owner of Big Daddy's BBQ. "It's all about the experience of people enjoying your food and all different types of food."
Lake Street Dive was the first band to be announced. It has sold out Radio City
Music Hall in New York.
Other artists include:
- The Avett Brothers
- Sturgill Simpson
- Nathanial Rateliff and the Night Sweats
- Greensky Bluegrass
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- Margo Price
- The Mavericks
- Los Lobos
- Keb’ Mo’
- Taj Mahal
- Valerie June
- Son Volt
- Amanda Shires
- Dale Watson
- Samantha Fish
- Ben Miller Band
- Music Makers Blues Revue
- Kelly Willis
- The Kay Brothers
- The Mighty Pines
- King Benny
- The Burney Sisters
- Broadway Blues
- Norm Ruebling Band
The Roots N Blues N BBQ website has detailed descriptions of the performers and what to look forward to at the festival.
The event is set for Sept. 28-30 at Stephens Lake Park.
Pummill said that Roots N Blues is one of her favorite events throughout the year.
“I love the way that the staff is like a family,” Pummill said. “It’s kind of beautiful and that is one of my favorite aspects of Roots N Blues.”
