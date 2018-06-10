Roots N Blues announces artist list for 2018 festival

COLUMBIA - The iconic music festival, Roots N Blues, has announced its 2018 lineup. Artists include the Avett Brothers, Los Lobos and The Mighty Pines.

An artist whose been exhibited at the show before was thrilled by the choices.

“Greensky Bluegrass, oh my god!” Karen Pummill said. “I don't even have to go to their festival now. They’re coming here to ours!”

Roots N Blues started in Columbia in 2007 and has become one of the premier events in the area. The festival features music, art, and food from many local vendors.

A Columbia food vendor, Big Daddy's BBQ, has been involved with the festival for the past five years.

"The thing about Roots N Blues is that there are so many different people that come out," Lloyd Henry, owner of Big Daddy's BBQ. "It's all about the experience of people enjoying your food and all different types of food."

Lake Street Dive was the first band to be announced. It has sold out Radio City

Music Hall in New York.

Other artists include:

The Avett Brothers

Sturgill Simpson

Nathanial Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Greensky Bluegrass

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Margo Price

The Mavericks

Los Lobos

Keb’ Mo’

Taj Mahal

Valerie June

Son Volt

Amanda Shires

Dale Watson

Samantha Fish

Ben Miller Band

Music Makers Blues Revue

Kelly Willis

The Kay Brothers

The Mighty Pines

King Benny

The Burney Sisters

Broadway Blues

Norm Ruebling Band

The Roots N Blues N BBQ website has detailed descriptions of the performers and what to look forward to at the festival.

The event is set for Sept. 28-30 at Stephens Lake Park.

Pummill said that Roots N Blues is one of her favorite events throughout the year.

“I love the way that the staff is like a family,” Pummill said. “It’s kind of beautiful and that is one of my favorite aspects of Roots N Blues.”