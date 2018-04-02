Roots N Blues N BBQ Kicks Off

COLUMBIA - The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival kicked off its fifth year Friday night with high expectations and higher admission prices.

This year, one day tickets are $35 each. Two-day pass are $60. Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult get in free.

Director of Marketing for Boone County National Bank, Mary Wilkerson, said, despite the higher prices, organizers have high expectations for the number of attendees. Organizers said online sales have soared past what they expected and sales keep going up by the hour.

Wilkerson said the first festival four years ago was a gift to the city for the bank's 150th birthday. Boone County National Bank picked up the tab that year. All shows were free that year.

After the first free year, Boone County National Bank partnered with Thumper Productions, which now controls ticket sales.

Vice President of Thumper Productions, Richard King, said while ticket prices are higher this year, prices are extremely low considering all of the musical acts performing at this year's festival.

