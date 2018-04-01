Rough Road Conditions Overnight

COLUMBIA - When the snow began falling around 5pm Wednesday, it brought dangerous road conditions. At a rate of about one inch per hour, snow fell too quickly for crews to adequately clear it.



MODOT vehicles will be out in full-force all night in an effort to get the roads ready for the morning rush hour. Maintenance Superintendent Mike Belt will be out all night with emergency vehicles in case people need roadside or car-accident assistance. He said that, if you don't absolutely have to be out on the roads, stay home.



"Wear your seat belt, and of course we would encourage that if at at all possible, don't travel."



He also said drivers who have to be on the roads should make sure to leave enough brake room between other cars, and not to make sudden turns or stops.



