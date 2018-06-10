Round and a Round

Another Columbia round-a-bout is in the works. This one located at Mexico Gravel Road near Ballenger Lane.



The city decided to improve the road due to congested traffic on Clark Lane and Old 63.



Workers should finish the round-a-bout by next week. The plan also includes adding two lanes.



The Public Works Department says the work probably inconvenience drivers in the area, but the improvements will be well worth it.



Workers should finish expanding a stretch of Mexico Gravel Road to four lanes this winter.