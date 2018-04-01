Route 179 Interchange To Open Today

JEFFERSON CITY - State and local officials cut the ribbon to open the new Route 179/Mission Drive interchange Thursday, located between Route C and Edgewood Drive.

This interchange will provide access to a new St. Mary's Health Center development and the new road, Mission Drive, will serve as the primary access roadway to the new health facility.

St. Mary's Health Center launched the construction project April 23 and is one of the largest and most expensive projects the city has ever seen. The replacement hospital's new $200 million development on a 40-acre hospital campus will have 167 all-private rooms within the 375,000 square foot complex. The new facility is set to open Jan. 2015.

The project is a collaborative effort between the Missouri Department of Transportation, City of Jefferson and Cole County. City of Jefferson and Cole County funded the Mission Drive construction. Emery Sapp and Sons, Inc. of Columbia was awarded the $7.4 million contract to complete the project.

An official groundbreaking ceremony on the new hospital site will take place July 18 at 10:30 a.m.