Route 50 bridge at one lane after truck accident

Cole County - Traffic backed up around a mile eastbound on Route 50 Wednesday morning. Because of an accident, an eastbound passing lane at the bridge over Big Horn Drive is closed for at least the next two months.

A truck hauling a loader on Big Horn Drive hit the bridge late Tuesday night, causing structure damage to the bottom of the bridge.

According to MoDOT, the truck's loader was above the legal height when it hit the bridge. The bridge over Big Horn Drive is more than 14 feet high.

A contractor inspected the damage Wednesday afternoon, in order to give an estimate. MoDOT said it does not know when it will have an estimate and how much the project will eventually cost.

MoDOT said the damage to the structure would not be able to be patched but would have to be replaced. The Route 50 Bridge over Big Horn Drive was in good condition before the accident, according to MoDOT.

Until the bridge is fixed, MoDOT said the passing lane on Route 50 will remain close, and the earliest it would reopen would be in two months, unless it receives some unexpected good news.

According to MoDOT's District Bridge Engineer Alan Trampe, the organization has plans in place to help ease congestion around the bridge.