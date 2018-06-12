Route 54 bridge work creates ramp closures in Jefferson City

By: Kamaria Braye, KOMU 8 News
JEFFERSON CITY - Crews began work Monday on phase two of a resurfacing and bridge improvement project on Route 54.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews started work on Route 54 from the Missouri River Bridge to south of Stadium Boulevard on Monday.

The bridge work will require the following ramp closures:

  • Eastbound Route 50 to eastbound Route 54/northbound Route 63 (Suggested detour: Missouri Boulevard)
  • Eastbound Route 54 to westbound Route 50 and eastbound Route 50/southbound Route 63. (Suggested detour: Missouri Boulevard)

Reid Riley, resident engineer, said the bridge was built in the 1960s. He said the project is part of MoDOT's maintenance program for older bridges like the Missouri River Bridge in the city.

"We're doing some deck repairs, and also some upgrades to the safety barriers along the edge of the bridge," Riley said.

He said the bridge project is part of a maintenance check.

"We have a maintenance program where we look at them for every so many years that prevents us from having to completely tear them down and build new ones. This is part of the maintenance program of that particular bridge," Riley said.

Alicia White, a Jefferson City resident, uses Route 54 to commute from home to work. She said maintenance checks should be more often, so traffic isn't so congested during construction.

"Everyone wants to feel like they're safe when their driving, no one wants to feel like the bridge underneath them is going to collapse. So that's good that they're doing improvements, but if the bridge is that old they should be doing maintenance routinely," White said.

She said in certain parts of the construction there is only one lane open and a short trip takes much longer.

"It shouldn't be something that they have to block off that bridge for, if they're doing routine maintenance then it should be something that should only take a day or two to upkeep," she said. "I wish they would not do the construction during the day, they probably should switch to doing construction at nighttime. And complete it fast," White said.

Riley said he wanted people to know his department understands the travel disruption this project has made.

"We know there's lane restrictions during the day and those are always an inconvenience. We just appreciate motorists patience until this project is complete," he said.

Riley said the current stage of this ramp closure is scheduled to last about two weeks.

