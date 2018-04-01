Route 66 Car Museum opens in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A museum dedicated to classic cars has opened in Springfield.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that 75-year-old Guy Mace opened the Route 66 Car Museum on Wednesday. The museum is housed in a 20,000-square-foot facility that used to be a warehouse, and features a gift shop.
It has 70 cars in its collection, including seven Jaguars, two Rolls Royces, a couple of Brass-Era cars that predate 1910, and several cars from movies, including the truck from the 1930 movie, 'Grapes of Wrath' starring Henry Fonda.
Susan Wade, public relations manager for the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the museum adds another Route 66 reason for people to spend time in the city.
