Route 66 Icon Boots Motel to be Auctioned

CARTHAGE (AP) - The Boots Motel, an icon to fans of the old Route 66, is scheduled to be auctioned next week.

The Boots is one of six properties owned by Vince Scott of Carthage that will be auctioned next Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the

Jasper County Courthouse.

The motel in Carthage was established in 1939 at the intersection of U.S. Highways 66 and 71, two major highways in

America at the time.

John Murphey, a spokesman for the Society for Commercial Archeology, says the motel was an icon for people who drove Route 66 through the country.

The Carthage Press reports that Scott put the motel up for sale earlier this spring but a committee sponsored by Carthage Historic Preservation was considering buying it.