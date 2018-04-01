Route B Bridge Construction in Boonville Halfway Through

BOONVILLE - One month down, one month to go for the Route B bridge in Boonville.



Construction began on the bridge over Interstate 70 in Cooper County Sept. 19. Officials said the project would take a little more than two months to complete.



The replacement of Route B-- which officials stressed was in poor condition-- is part of the Safe and Sound Bridge Improvement Program. As a part of the same program, another bridge over Cedar Creek in Boone county closed and will not open until mid-December.





